Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,604,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,774,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,035,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

