Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $97.00 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

