Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

