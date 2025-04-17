Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 93,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.