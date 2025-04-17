Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $71.61. Approximately 98,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,056,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

