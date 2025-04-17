Regions Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.