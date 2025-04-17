Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $20.29. Regions Financial shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 5,500,033 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after buying an additional 403,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

