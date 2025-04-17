Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

