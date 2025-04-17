Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,286 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,163,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,004,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 265,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Futu

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.