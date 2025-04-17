Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,440.50. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

