Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.80 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Envista by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after purchasing an additional 830,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.