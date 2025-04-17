Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after purchasing an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 530,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

