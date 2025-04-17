Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vestis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vestis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Vestis Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.