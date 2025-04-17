Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,854,000 after buying an additional 617,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,570,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $116,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.41 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.