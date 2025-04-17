Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 166,973 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,973 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.67 and a 12 month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

