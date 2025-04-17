Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 238,000 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.