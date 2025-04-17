Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,600 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 214.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

