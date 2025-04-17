Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,037 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in News by 2,892.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

