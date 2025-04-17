Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Renishaw Company Profile

Further Reading

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

