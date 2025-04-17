Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.
Renishaw Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $51.24.
Renishaw Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.