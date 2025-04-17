Rep. Byron Donalds Acquires Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on March 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TTD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,946,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

