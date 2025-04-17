Rep. Byron Donalds Buys Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 294,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.