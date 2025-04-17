Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on March 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 23,821,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,128,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,478.14. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,121 shares of company stock valued at $128,692,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

