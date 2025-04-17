Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equifax stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.99. 793,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,499. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $2,797,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

