Rep. Byron Donalds Sells First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FCNCA traded up $29.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,721.62. 10,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,872.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,031.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,346.09.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

