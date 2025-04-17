Rep. Dave Min Sells Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Stock

Representative Dave Min (D-California) recently sold shares of Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoom Technologies stock on March 19th.

Representative Dave Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) on 3/19/2025.

Zoom Technologies Price Performance

Zoom Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

About Representative Min

Dave Min (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 47th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Min (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 47th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dave Min lives in Irvine, California. Min earned a B.S. in economics and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in 1999 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2002. His career experience includes working as an enforcement attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a senior economic policy advisor for U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, a professor with the University of California at Irvine School of Law, and an economic policy director at the Center for American Progress.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

