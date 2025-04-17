Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on March 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 3/3/2025.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,164. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

