Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sonos stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 3/3/2025.

SONO opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $916.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 710.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 351,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

