Rep. Julie Johnson Sells The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Cigna Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $329.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,911,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

