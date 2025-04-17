Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoetis stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

