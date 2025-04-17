Rep. Tim Moore Buys Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 666,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,309. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

