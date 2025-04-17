Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 31st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 83,648,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,256,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

