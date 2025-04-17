Rep. Tim Moore Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 25th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

