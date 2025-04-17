Rep. Tim Moore Unloads Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,737,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,068,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

