Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dynatrace Q1 Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,251 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.