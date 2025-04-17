Reviewing MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -179.26% -292.81% -158.83% MacroGenics -69.07% -89.42% -38.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and MacroGenics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $2.23 million 1.18 -$10.61 million ($13.39) -0.14 MacroGenics $148.34 million 0.50 -$9.06 million ($1.08) -1.09

Volatility & Risk

MacroGenics has higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ensysce Biosciences and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics 0 8 2 1 2.36

MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP oxycodone prodrug candidate for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative that releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF329 for pain with abuse protection; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD; and PF9001 to treat Opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and MGD024, an investigational bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule to minimize cytokine-release syndrome for patients with hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops Lorigerlimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; Retifanlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting programmed death receptor-1; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company develops MGD014 and MGD020, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and CD3 on T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B × CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

