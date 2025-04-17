Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.