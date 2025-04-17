Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.370-2.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

