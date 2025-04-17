Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 4,400,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 48,613,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

