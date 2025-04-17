Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.44. 4,531,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,536,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.