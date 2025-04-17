RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 172,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,307,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLX

RLX Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,297,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,165,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,816 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in RLX Technology by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,665,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,102,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,409 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.