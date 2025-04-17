Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VerticalScope alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00.

VerticalScope Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Beacon Securities dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.