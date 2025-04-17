Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.
Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00.
VerticalScope Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of FORA stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
