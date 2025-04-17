Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00.

VerticalScope Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Beacon Securities dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.