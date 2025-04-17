Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Robert Half by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

