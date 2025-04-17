Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

BWA stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

