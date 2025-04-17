Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. Analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

