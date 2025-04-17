Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 888,710 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 668.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,710 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.