Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 58,100 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

