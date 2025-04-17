Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $238,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2848 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

