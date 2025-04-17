Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

