Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

