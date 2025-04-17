Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 747.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

